Florida man yells ‘I fell threatened’ at Costco customer over confrontation about not wearing a mask

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A Florida man was caught screaming at a woman inside a Costco store after she confronted him about not wearing a mask.

The altercation happened on June 27 at the store at Gulf Coast Town Center.

The person who recorded the video said the man was getting aggressive toward an elderly woman after she asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask inside the store.

Costco is requiring all shoppers to wear a face-covering or mask inside the store.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the man has since been fired from his job.

