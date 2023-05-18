TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man risked life and limb to save his beloved K-9 from the clutches of a 12-foot alligator.
Officials from the city of Oviedo say Fisher Greene and his girlfriend, Kylee were walking their dog, Mako at Riverside Park River when an alligator snatched the 3-year-old explosive detection dog.
Faced with the unexpected attack, Greene leaped on the back of the alligator in a desperate attempt to set his dog free. The effort paid off when the dog was released from the gator’s massive jaws.
Soon after, Greene’s friend Billy Girard removed the gator “before he could cause any more harm.”
X-ray photos show the extent of Mako’s injuries. Another photo shows him bandaged up at a veterinary clinic. Girard added, “Mako should make a full recovery!”