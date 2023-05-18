TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man risked life and limb to save his beloved K-9 from the clutches of a 12-foot alligator.

Officials from the city of Oviedo say Fisher Greene and his girlfriend, Kylee were walking their dog, Mako at Riverside Park River when an alligator snatched the 3-year-old explosive detection dog.

Faced with the unexpected attack, Greene leaped on the back of the alligator in a desperate attempt to set his dog free. The effort paid off when the dog was released from the gator’s massive jaws.

(Credit: Billy Girard)

(Credit: Billy Girard)

X-ray photo shows the extent of K-9 Mako’s injuries (Credit: Billy Girard)

K-9 Mako (Credit: Billy Girard)

K-9 Mako (Credit: Billy Girard)

Soon after, Greene’s friend Billy Girard removed the gator “before he could cause any more harm.”

X-ray photos show the extent of Mako’s injuries. Another photo shows him bandaged up at a veterinary clinic. Girard added, “Mako should make a full recovery!”