LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida man wins second scratch-off top prize in three years

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about lucky! A 56-year-old man from Jacksonville just claimed a $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

But that’s not even the best part… Munib Garvanovic three years ago also claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game!

Garvanovic says he purchases his tickets from the same convenience store every time.

“I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck,” he said. “This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!”

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.00. Garvanovic purchased his winning ticket from Gate, located at 1001 Monument Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million!

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss