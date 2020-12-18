LIVE NOW /
Florida man wins $5 million top prize on scratch-off from Publix

Florida

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 68-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is set for a green Christmas this year after winning the $5 million top prize on a scratch-off he bought from a Publix.

The Florida Lottery says Raymond Cineus decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

Cineus purchased his $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off ticket for $20 from Publix at 9300 Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise.

The Publix will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

