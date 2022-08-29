TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old Florida man claimed a $3.5 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket months after playing, according to the Florida Lottery.

David James, of Riviera Beach, claimed the jackpot-winning ticket from the drawing held on May 11, 2022. James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18.

According to the Florida Lottery, James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The Publix location will also receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:15 p.m. ET., and have an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.

Winning numbers will be available on the Florida Lottery’s website.