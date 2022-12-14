(Photo from the Florida Lottery)

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning Monopoly Doubler scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Girish Brahmbhatt bought the $20 ticket from the Vero Beach Chevron, located at 20 43rd Avenue in Vero Beach. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The lottery said Brahmbhatt chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game launched on July 4. It features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02.

The Florida Lottery’s website shows there are 12 remaining $1 million prizes and six remaining $5 million prizes.