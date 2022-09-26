JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville man won big Monday after claiming a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Rakeem Jordan, 32, of Jacksonville bought his winning ticket from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Smokers Plus located at Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Jordan claimed his prize as an $820,000.00 lump-sum payment. The store where he bought the ticket will get a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale, according to the Lottery.

500X THE CASH is a $50 scratch-off game with a top prize of $25 million. The odds of winning any prize from the ga,e are 1 in 4.50.