TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he ‘struck gold’ playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 36-year-old Marcus Carson, of Milton, claimed his $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Carson chose to receive his million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Carson bought his winning ticket from the Quick Stop located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer who sold Carson his winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket is also filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

So far, 15 top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets have been paid and 17 remain to be claimed. The odds of winning $5 million is 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 17 15 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 52 48 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 58 62 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 958 932

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, according to the Florida Lottery.