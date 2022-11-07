TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he ‘struck gold’ playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 36-year-old Marcus Carson, of Milton, claimed his $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Carson chose to receive his million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Carson bought his winning ticket from the Quick Stop located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer who sold Carson his winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
The $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket is also filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.
So far, 15 top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets have been paid and 17 remain to be claimed. The odds of winning $5 million is 1-in-2,362,500.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|17
|15
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|52
|48
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|58
|62
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|958
|932
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, according to the Florida Lottery.