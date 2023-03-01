FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won $1 million from a $30 scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The Florida Lottery announced that 36-year-old Robert Fields, of Bunnell, claimed the prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

Fields chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500. The lottery said Fields purchase the ticket at Flagler Beach Shell on South Ocean Shore Boulevard in Flagler Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 scratch-off game launched in September and features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, one of the $15 million prizes has been claimed. There are also 17 tickets worth $1 million remaining.