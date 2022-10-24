MIAMI (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.

The Lottery said David Thomas, 55, bought the ticket from a Publix on 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

He chose to get his prize from the 500X THE CASH game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 500X THE CASH game has the largest scratch-off top prize available from the Florida Lottery, with ticketholders having the chance to win $25 million.