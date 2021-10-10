Florida man wielding sword sets fire in roadway, floods booking office after arrest, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities say when they arrived to four-feet high flames in a Brevard County roadway, they found a man holding a sword and drinking alcohol.

Deputies say they were on active patrol when they spotted the flames on Craig Avenue in Titusville around 2:12 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the fire was in front of a man’s home who they visited around five times in the past six months for illegal burns. Officials say the fires ranged from being on the sidewalk, to taking up the entire street.

Officials say when they went to speak with suspect Scott Taylor he was sitting in his front yard holding a sword in his hand and had a knife in his waistband. Police say he was also actively drinking in front of them then began chugging from a half-gallon-sized Captain Morgan spiced rum.

Authorities say he dropped the knife and sword when asked but could not provide an answer as to why he started a fire in the roadway. He was arrested and taken to the Titusville Police Department.

Police say while the man was in a holding cell he intentionally broke a fire sprinkler head, causing water to flood the cell and booking room.

The man was eventually transferred to the Brevard County Jail.

He faces charges of intentional or reckless burning of lands and felony criminal mischief.