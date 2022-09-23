TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was arrested for allegedly trying to buy a child from their parent for a second time died in custody, according to a report.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died while in custody at the Volusia County Jail.

Authorities said Kolb suffered a medical episode that required hospitalization. However, Kolb ended up dying of the episode.

Kolb was put behind bars in August after he allegedly approached the mother and daughter at a Winn Dixie in Port Orange, said the child was pretty, and followed the pair while yelling an offer of $100,000 for the girl.

The 85-year-old ended up being taken into custody. When questioned by police, Kolb laughed and said “we all like kids,” according to WESH.

However, this wasn’t the first time Kolb got in trouble with the law for doing this.

In 2018, he was convicted for grabbing an 8-year-old girl, kissing her wrist, and offering her mother to buy her for $200,000. He was given five years probation, which he violated after repeating the act in 2022.