A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Volusia County jury convicted a man Thursday for the brutal murder of his girlfriend in 2020, according to the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial District.

The state attorney’s office said Brandon McLean was arrested in 2020 after his girlfriend’s body was found on a tail in Osteen.

Seminole County deputies tracked her vehicle and McLean to a laundromat in Sanford. According to officials, McLean ran from the deputies and fired upon them before getting shot himself.

During a search of McLean’s person, deputies found his girlfriend’s driver license, her bank cards, and her keys.

Detectives also found a box cutter covered with blood that matched the victim. The state attorney’s office said McLean beat, strangled, and stabbed his girlfriend 77 times after she refused to buy him a gun.

“The was an especially brutal murder,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “I cannot fathom why the defendant committed such a vicious crime. He deserves to suffer greatly for his actions.”

Shortly after his conviction, McLean was sentenced to life in prison.