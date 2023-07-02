FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The man who seriously injured a dog after shooting the animal in the face last year was sentenced to prison, and the sweet pup is getting another chance at life.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Jamier Lee-Bright was sentenced to 18 months in prison plus an additional 42 months on probation. The sheriff’s office Lee-Bright is now on the animal abuse registry and can no longer have contact with any animals. He had to surrender his gun to the sheriff’s office as well.

“Justice has finally been served to Rocky’s shooter,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said on social media.

On April 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home after residents reported hearing gunshots coming from the residence. When authorities arrived, Lee-Bright initially denied hearing anything, but deputies became suspicious when they noticed a freshly dug hole in the corner of the home’s backyard.

Upon entering the home, officials found the dog named Rocky locked inside a kennel. FCSO said they later learned that Rocky had been inside the kennel for over two hours after he was by Lee-Bright. The dog was found covered in blood with two gunshot wounds, one to the head and another to the shoulder.

According to officials, Lee-Bright eventually admitted to deputies that he shot his family’s 1-year-old puppy in the head after he allegedly bit his fiancée. The state attorney said Lee-Bright’s fiancée “did not sustain any injuries from the alleged incident that led to the shooting.”

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release Thursday that it was a miracle Rocky survived. However, the sweet boy got a happy ending following snout surgery when a Flagler County Deputy adopted him.

“It is miraculous that Rocky survived two gunshot wounds,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “There is no doubt he suffered greatly. Rocky has a loving home and the defendant is behind bars. A fitting end to a disturbing crime.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Rocky made a “full recovery and is now living happily” with his new family.

The dog was adopted by the sheriff’s office, real-time crime center analyst Hayden Ore, and his wife. The couple said, “Rocky has shown no signs of aggression and has been a wonderful addition to their family.”

“Thankfully, Rocky is now living happily with Analyst Ore and his wife and no longer has to live in fear,” Sheriff Staly said.