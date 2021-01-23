Florida man who shot daughter’s boyfriend was protecting family, police say

DAYTONA BEACH (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man shot his daughter’s boyfriend Friday night after he allegedly attacked his daughter and wife during an argument outside their home.

The agency said it received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Forest Avenue in Daytona. The mother and father told police they heard their daughter screaming outside, and when they went to help her, they saw her boyfriend, 26-year-old Vincent Moore, attacking her.

The parents told police their daughter was bleeding from her mouth and face.

The father told detectives he fired one warning shot into the ground while the mother tried to get Moore to leave. When Moore began attacking her instead, the father told detectives he fired one shot at him.

Moore was struck and transported to Halifax Medical Center in critical condition.

“While the incident remains under investigation, the information and evidence gathered at this point indicate the father shot Moore to protect himself and his family from serious harm,” the sheriff’s office said.

No charges have been filed in regards to the shooting. Charges in Moore’s alleged attack on his girlfriend are pending further investigation.