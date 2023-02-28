A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man will be spending 30 years in prison for firing at police officers and hiding in a McDonald’s bathroom, according to authorities.

Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Marlon Aaron Illescas of Cape Coral was sentenced to 30 years for an incident that happened on Oct. 23, 2021.

Officials said on that day, Illescas was spotted holding a handgun.

When deputies and Fort Myers police responded, Illescas fired at the officers and ran into a McDonald’s where he tried to hide in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Lee County SWAT team members arrested him without any injuries.

“This scumbag won’t be getting his Happy Meal as he serves 30 years behind bars for his heinous crime,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “No one will put my deputies in danger without being served with the harshest punishments,” said Sheriff Marceno.

Illescas was convicted on six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building.