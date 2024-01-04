Video above from previous coverage: Florida Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of Jan. 6 sentencing has been arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who faked an overdose ahead of his scheduled sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will spend the next 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for assaulting a group of police officers with a deadly weapon.

Worrell was found guilty in May after perjuring himself in his trial, according to the DOJ. Four days before his initial sentencing, Worrell cut off his ankle monitor and caused a six-week manhunt.

When Worrell returned home from being on the run, the FBI found him “unresponsive,” leading to an unnecessary five-day hospital stay at the expense of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

Worrell admitted to faking an opioid overdose in order to delay his sentencing.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was not only required to guard Worrell 24/7 in the hospital, it also got stuck with his medical bills, officials said.

After his release from prison, Worrell was ordered to 36 months of supervised release and to pay $2,610 in restitution and a special assessment, according to the DOJ.

After his escape and recapture, the DOJ filed a supplemental sentencing memorandum asking the judge to give Worrell a larger sentence than he would’ve otherwise received.