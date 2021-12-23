Florida man was high, going 90 mph when he caused crash that killed 2 sisters, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. (WESH) – Traffic Homicide Investigators have arrested a man following a deadly crash that killed two sisters in April.

According to WESH, Noemi Hammen, 61, and her 58-year-old sister Maria Ramirez were killed in Palm Bay when a Mercedes slammed into their turning car crash on Babcock Street.

The driver, 38-year-old Kester Loy Patterson, of Palm Bay, has been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicle homicide, two counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage to another and DUI.

According to investigators, Patterson was under the influence of cannabis and going 90 mph when he collided with the vehicle occupied by Hammen and Ramirez.

Patterson is being booked at the Brevard County Jail on a no-bond status.