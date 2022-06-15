BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested early Wednesday after he reportedly hit a trooper’s car on purpose because “he wanted to go to jail.”

NBC Miami reported 25-year-old Tate Alexander Turner hit the trooper’s car on I-95 around 1:30 a.m.

The trooper was working an off-duty detail in a construction zone, according to NBC 6. Only the left lane was open, while the trooper was parked in the right lane with his emergency lights on.

The news station said Turner drove his white Subaru Outback through some cones and hit the trooper from behind.

Turner reportedly didn’t say anything for a couple minutes, then randomly told law enforcement he hit the trooper on purpose. He showed no signs of impairment and denied having used any drugs or consumed any alcohol.

According to NBC Miami, Turner said he wanted to go to jail because he ”felt like he was already in jail.” When troopers asked him why, he just said “it’s a bunch of things.”

Turner was taken to the Broward County Jail on no bond. He faces aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for pain and soreness in his back and neck, according to NBC 6.