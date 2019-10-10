Florida man wanted for raping young child

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man suspected of raping a young girl remains at large, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Lopez, 40, of Immokalee, is wanted for sexual battery on a victim under 12, according to the Collier County Sheriffs Office. The child’s age was not disclosed.

On Monday, Oct. 7, detectives responded to a clinic in Immokalee to investigate a “suspicious incident involving a juvenile.”

According to detectives, the girl’s father said she had fallen, so he brought her to the clinic.

“[The child] was extremely upset and continuously crying due to her injury,” a report states.

A doctor examined the child and determined her injuries were sexual in nature. He notified the sheriff’s office.

After interviewing her father and his friend, detectives visited his home to conduct a welfare check, but no one else was there.

The next day they spoke to a witness who claimed she woke up around 5 or 6 a.m. and heard crying coming from the bathroom near her bedroom.

When she knocked on the bathroom door, a man who she did not recognize opened the door and left the residence. She said he had blood on his clothes.

The young girl was inside the bathroom.

The witness claimed she tried to help the girl and that she told her father someone had violated his daughter, but the father said the child had not been violated.

The father was asleep when the alleged assault occurred, according to the witness.

Detectives said the witness later picked Roberto Lopez out of a photo lineup.

“The suspect has numerous alias and as of the date of the incident, his location is unknown,” the report states.

According to detectives, Lopez works at Camp Rojo and is known to frequent bars in the area of 2nd Street and Azteca in Immokalee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 239-252-9300 or the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office 863-674-5600.

