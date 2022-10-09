TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn’t work out so well, according to authorities.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a release Friday that David Hallaman, 31, of Mims was wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery out of Massachusetts.

However, to avoid arrest, Hallaman hid under a pile of clothes and trash, Ivey said.

The hiding attempt didn’t work out after a K9 deputy deployed his dog, Gator, to help catch the suspect.

“Gator don’t play that and decided that one of Hallaman’s triceps would probably take a little bit like chicken,” Ivey said.

The sheriff said the suspect “cried like a little baby” and surrendered to deputies after Gator got a hold of him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crimes Hallaman was accused of were domestic in nature.