FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Fort Myers after trying to flee law enforcement and hitting an officer with a vehicle, police said.

The Fort Myers Police Department said on Oct. 2, officers were searching for a man who was wanted for attacking a pregnant female and stealing a vehicle during a robbery.

They later located the suspect, 27-year-old Keita Gaymon, on Jackson Street as he sat inside the vehicle, according to police.

The department said when officers tried to remove Gaymon from the vehicle, he tried to drive out of the parking space he was in and hit a detective with the vehicle. However, the detective was not injured by the impact.

Police said the suspect keep driving until he crashed into a fence and abandoned the vehicle, running away. Officers eventually found him on Central Avenue.

According to the department, Gaymon hurt his ankle while jumping a fence and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was then medically cleared and booked into the Lee County Jail for aggravated battery on a pregnant female, robbery, grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license.