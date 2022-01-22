Florida man wanted after 5-year-old shoots themself with gun left under pillow

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are looking for a man wanted for child neglect charges after a five-year-old was found shot on Jan. 20 at Pensacola village.

Timothy Dortch is wanted for improper storage of a firearm and child neglect after a 5-year-old child accidentally shot themselves in the foot.

Dortch placed the gun under a pillow on a bed, where it was later found by the child.

The child then accidentally shot themself in the foot. The child was then taken to a hospital where he may need surgery to fix his foot.