Florida man walks onto tracks, gets killed by Brightline train

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks.
The death raises the toll since the higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations.
The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train and believed it was a suicide.
Saturday’s death was at least the tenth involving Florida’s privately owned passenger railroad since passengers began riding again in November after an 18-month pandemic shutdown.
It has the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis.