Florida man walks onto tracks, gets killed by Brightline train

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, a Brightline passenger train passes by in Oakland Park, Fla. Authorities say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks, raising the toll of deaths since the Florida higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations. The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 and believed it was a suicide. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks.

The death raises the toll since the higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations.

The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train and believed it was a suicide.

Saturday’s death was at least the tenth involving Florida’s privately owned passenger railroad since passengers began riding again in November after an 18-month pandemic shutdown.

It has the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis.