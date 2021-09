TAMPA (NBC) – A Florida man managed to trap an unwanted guest in a trash can in a now viral video!

Eugene Bozzi apparently armed with nothing more than a trash can was able to trap the six-foot alligator.

Once the gator was in the trash can, Bozzi quickly maneuvered it down the embankment toward a retention pond, pushing it over, and high tailing it up a hill.

To report a nuisance alligator to FWC, call 866-FWC-GATOR.