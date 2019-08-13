Florida man uses cell phone to record minor in Walmart bathroom stall, police say

Arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on video voyeurism charges to a child under 16 years of age.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested and his phone was seized after officers said he used it to spy on a minor inside a bathroom stall at a Jacksonville Walmart Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested John Dailey, 28, and charged him with video voyeurism of a child under 16 years of age.

The sheriff’s office dispatched officers to the Walmart on City Square Drive in response to a complaint by a customer. Upon arrival, officers found Dailey standing near the witnesses “nervous and fidgety,” the arrest report states.

After conducting interviews with the witnesses and searching the suspect’s phone, officers arrested Dailey and charged him with video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age.

Dailey is being held in the Duval County Jail on a $100,003 bond.

LATEST STORIES: