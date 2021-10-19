Florida man tried robbing Waffle House with finger guns, sheriff says

MADISON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was put in jail Monday after he decided to improvise during an alleged robbery at a Madison Waffle House, according to deputies.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a Waffle House employee called them to the restaurant after a man, identified as 28-year-old Eward Wiliam Rodriguez of Madison, tried robbing them.

Sheriff David Harper said witnesses told deputies that Rodriguez entered the Waffle House with a small dog, pointed his hands into finger guns, and yelled “get on the ground, y’all are getting robbed!”

Rodriguez then said he was high and drunk before grabbing some napkins and leaving the store.

Deputies found the would-be “armed” robber at his home, where he admitted to robbing the restaurant of its napkins, according to the sheriff’s office.

He now faces charges for unarmed robbery and assault.