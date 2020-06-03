Police: Florida man tried stabbing officers with syringe during protest

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—An Orlando man is accused of trying to stab police officers with a syringe.

Ramsey Moore is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to officials, the incident happened while protesters gathered at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they do not know whether the needle was used or what was inside of it.

