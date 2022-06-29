TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is convicted on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Amore’s Pools Inc. owner, Brain Washburn, defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, Moody said. He often left debris piles and holes in victims’ back yards instead of finishing the work that he promised.

“More than 150 Floridians made huge upfront payments to have pools built on their properties,” Moody said. “Law enforcement uncovered this multimillion-dollar scheme, and now my Office of Statewide Prosecution has secured multiple felony convictions related to this massive fraud.”

Washburn got homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties to sign contracts with promises of low prices. The contracts required large deposits and once received, the company sometimes abandoned the projects before work began, Moody said.

Washburn was found guilty of nine felony counts. One count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, both first-degree felonies; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.

Washburn’s wife and co-conspirator, Chyrstal Washburn, remains in custody at the Indian River County Jail, with charges currently pending.