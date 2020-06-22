Florida man to receive Carnegie Medal after rescuing 2 children from near-drowning in St. Pete

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Ocala man will receive a Carnegie Medal, which is the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada after rescuing a boy and girl in St. Pete’s Beach.

Scott Cooper, a sergeant at an Ocala, Fla., correctional facility, was fishing on Oct. 13, 2018 saved a 12-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy from nearly drowning.

Cooper climbed onto the dock’s railing and jumped into the water and was able to pull out both children despite a strong current and large rocks.

The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

