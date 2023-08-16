BUNNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Coast man was arrested after deputies said he threw a rock at another driver during a road rage incident.

Investigators said the golf ball-sized rock hit the other driver in the face, causing minor injuries.

The victim reported that a man in his mid-30s had thrown a rock at his car while at the intersection of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road.

The rock entered the man’s open window, hit the windshield, bounced off the dashboard and then hit the driver in the face.

Investigators said they were able to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle in Flagler Beach.

Deputies arrested Peter Cicacci-Blackwell on charges of throwing a missile into a vehicle, criminal mischief and battery.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released after posting

$16,500 bond.

“Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don’t escalate incidents. Call us instead and let our deputies investigate the situation. Otherwise, you will see the inside of the Green Roof Inn and that could have been avoided if you control your anger and actions.”