TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly threw Oreos at a woman over an empty coffee maker, according to a report.

FOX35 Orlando reported that 70-year-old John Sandoval was in an argument Saturday morning in Lake County because a coffee maker didn’t have water in it.

During the argument, Sandoval became “aggressive” and made the woman fall when the package of Oreos he threw hit her in the chest, according to FOX35.

Sandoval reportedly tried to choke the woman while she was on the ground. The station reported that deputies saw no “obvious injuries” on the woman.

He was charged with felony domestic battery on a person 65 years or older, according to the report.