Florida man threatens to kill President Trump in Facebook Live video, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA/WPTV) – A Florida man is now facing charges for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump in response to the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, according to court records.

Twenty-six-year-old Chauncy Devonte Lump faces one count of threats against the president and one count of false report of a bomb.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 a detective with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was told by a Facebook employee that a man going by the name of “BlackMan Vs America” posted a Facebook Live video threatening President Trump.

In the Facebook Live, Lump could be found with “white cream on his face, a towel on his head, wrapped like a turban, and what appeared to be a shower curtain over his body,” the criminal complaint said. In the background, music can be heard which appeared “to originate from the Middle East.”

The Facebook Live stream lasted seven minutes, and Lump allegedly made multiple threats to kill or hurt the president, according to court records.

The complaint said Lump allegedly made comments such as, “He killed my leader, and I have to kill him” as well as “I need to find the Donald, because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” as well as “The Feds are watching. I am not afraid of the Feds.”

The document also stated that Lump is seen with “what appears to be a loaded AK-47” while making some statements.

The complaint noted that Lump was laughing on four occasions during the live stream, but on “three out of the four occasions he appears to be laughing in response to comments posted by viewers.”

When confronted by law enforcement officials, Lump admitted to making the video in response to the killing of Gen. Soleimani on Jan. 3, but that “the threats in the video were intended to be a joke,” according to the criminal complaint.

“However, at no point in the video did Lump claim he was joking,” the complaint added.

When speaking with law enforcement, Lump had a loaded, Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol. He currently holds a concealed carry permit in the state of Florida, court records show. He is also licensed and employed as a security officer.

LATEST STORIES: