TAMPA (WFLA) — A Tallahassee man originally thought killed during a shooting may have died from a fireworks accident, the Tallahassee Police Department said Wednesday.

In a social media post, the police department said it began a homicide investigation on Jan. 1 after the man was found suffering from injuries in the middle of Osceola Street around 2:25 a.m.

Despite police’s best efforts to render aid, the man died from his injuries on scene.

Originally, police said the injuries seemed to be from a shooting, but after the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation it was determined that the injuries were possibly caused by a fireworks accident.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing pending a full autopsy of the victim.