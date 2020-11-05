Florida man thinks he hears an intruder, shoots pregnant wife

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife.
The shooting happened just around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Stuart.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he accidentally shot his wife.
She was taken to a hospital where she died.
The sheriff says the man gave detectives a detailed account of what happened.
A 2-year-old child also in the home was not injured.
Snyder says the case is being investigated. He warns people with guns to be careful when using deadly force.
