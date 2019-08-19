Florida man swings sword at jogger during fight over pile of trash

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WESH) – Florida deputies are trying to find a man caught on camera swinging a sword at another man during a fight over a discarded cart that was part of a bulk pile of trash.

It happened last month in Oakland Park, in Broward County.

Officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the victim had gone for a jog around his neighborhood when he stumbled upon a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home.

The jogger said a man was already perusing through the items when he decided to stop and take a look.

The jogger told investigators he found a black heavy-duty dump cart and decided to take it.

The other man became upset, feeling he had rights over the trash pile since he was looking through it first, deputies said.

Investigators said the two men exchanged words, but the jogger took the cart and headed home.

The jogger arrived at this home and realized he’d been followed by the man, who was carrying what appeared to be a red stick. As the man got closer to the jogger, he pulled sword from a red sheath and began swinging it at the jogger as he tried to wrestle the cart away.

The jogger told deputies he left the cart in his yard, but said a woman walked up and dragged the cart away a few minutes later.

Investigators said they believe the man with the sword knows the woman who took the cart.

Anybody who recognizes the man with the sword or the woman seen dragging the cart away is urged to call the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

