TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after authorities said he drove through a median and around emergency vehicles blocking traffic along US 41 as troopers conducted a death investigation Thursday.

Terry Carlton, 50, of Port Charlotte was stopped in his white Kia for disregarding a road closure set in place for the death investigation, troopers said. According to authorities Carlton drove around several marked law enforcement vehicles whose emergency lights were actively flashing.

Troopers said Carlton was driving with a suspended license and an open bottle of Crown Royal. A plastic baggie containing methamphetamine was also found in his car, troopers said.

Carlton then failed a series of field sobriety tests before he was arrested for driving under the influence and felony drug possession. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.