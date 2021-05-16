Florida man surprises wife with $1M winning scratch-off ticket on Mother’s Day

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about an unforgettable Mother’s Day gift! One lucky man in South Florida got the chance to surprise his wife last Sunday with a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 56-year-old Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda says he sent a picture of the winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner.

“She didn’t believe that I won $1 million – she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day,” said Sullivan. “She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”

He purchased the winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store, located at 24901 Sandhill Boulevard in Punta Gorda. The store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

CASH CLUB has ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays. The overall odds of winning a cash prize from the $10 game are 1-in-3.38.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss