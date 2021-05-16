Florida man surprises wife with $1M winning scratch-off ticket on Mother’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about an unforgettable Mother’s Day gift! One lucky man in South Florida got the chance to surprise his wife last Sunday with a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 56-year-old Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda says he sent a picture of the winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner.

“She didn’t believe that I won $1 million – she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day,” said Sullivan. “She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”

Martin Sullivan from #PuntaGorda surprised his wife on Mother’s Day with a $1 million win from the NEW CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game! See her reaction here: https://t.co/VhkaZHcCIm pic.twitter.com/yMM5N5q0NQ — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) May 14, 2021

He purchased the winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store, located at 24901 Sandhill Boulevard in Punta Gorda. The store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

CASH CLUB has ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays. The overall odds of winning a cash prize from the $10 game are 1-in-3.38.