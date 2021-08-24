Florida man suffers serious injuries after being attacked by an alligator

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A man was taken to a Florida hospital after he was bitten by an alligator in a park Monday afternoon.

The man was in a densely wooded area of Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Lee County when he was bitten on the left arm and suffered serious injuries.

The man was helped to a nearby access road, where EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

“He actually was able to get to another person that was in that area, and that person was able to get him some help.” Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Adam Brown

Officials added serious injuries are rare in Florida and anyone with concerns can call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.