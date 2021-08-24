Florida man suffers serious injuries after being attacked by an alligator

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A man was taken to a Florida hospital after he was bitten by an alligator in a park Monday afternoon.

The man was in a densely wooded area of Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Lee County when he was bitten on the left arm and suffered serious injuries.

The man was helped to a nearby access road, where EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

“He actually was able to get to another person that was in that area, and that person was able to get him some help.” Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Adam Brown

Officials added serious injuries are rare in Florida and anyone with concerns can call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss