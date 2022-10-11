FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man became $1 million richer Tuesday after claiming his lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Andrew Hyche, 47, of Fort Walton Beach won a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Hyche bought the winning ticket from a Tom Thumb in Fort Walton Beach. That store will get a $2000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Hyche ended up taking his prize home as a lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED game was set up in September 2021 and allows ticket-buyers to have a chance to win 32 top prizes of $5 million or 100 prizes of $1 million.

The game also has over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000 with the overall odds of winning being 1 in 2.65.