NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man admitted to stealing $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds to buy houses, a boat, and an engagement ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, of Naples submitted false paperwork for Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Main Street Lending Program, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications.

The applications lied about Tisone’s criminal history, the revenues in his business, the average monthly payroll, and the number of employees.

“In support of the fraudulent EIDL, PPP, and MSLP applications, Tisone submitted false and fictitious payroll and tax documents, as well as a fake commercial lease,” the DOJ said. “Further, Tisone fraudulently used the means of identification of individuals who purported to work for Tisone’s companies, including their names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers (SSN) to submit false and fraudulent payroll and payroll tax documents.”

According to authorities, Tisone stole $2,617,447.17, which he used to buy homes in Naples, stocks, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02 carat engagement ring, and more than 800 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Being a convicted felon already, Tisone should not have had the ammunition in the first place.

Tisone pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. As part of his plea deal, he had to give back his two properties, his boat, and his engagement ring — along with other items.

He faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud and bank fraud count, up to 10 years for the illegal monetary transaction count, and up to 10 years for possession of ammunition.