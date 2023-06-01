HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler was safely reunited with his family after someone stole the family’s vehicle while the young boy was still inside.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the boy’s parents left their vehicle running while they went to get something from a relative’s home.

Police said that while the parents were inside, a man jumped into the car and drove off with the 3-year-old boy still inside.

The boy was found safe a short time later.

WESH reported that the 3-year-old was “apparently let out of the car.” He was located about 30 minutes after the car was stolen.

Although the boy was reunited with his family, the suspect and the vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, remain missing.