PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say stole over $1,500 bottles of wine from Whole Foods.

According to deputies on March 21, the unknown suspect loaded the wine into his cart and left Whole Foods without paying.

The sheriff’s office said the man stole 28 bottles in total.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.