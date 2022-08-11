BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is accused of stealing a piece of construction equipment, driving it 2.5 miles and leaving destruction in its wake.

According to a post on the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies stopped Randy Lee Wealand, 56, as he maneuvered a JLG telehandler down A1A in Beverly Beach on August 6. Body camera footage of the 8 a.m. arrest shows Wealand park the telehandler on the sidewalk and tell a deputy that he got the truck at “the rental place”, before changing his story and claiming that the equipment came from his job site.

Deputies said that during Wealand’s 2.5 mile journey, he ran over two fire hydrants, a Charter Communications fiber node, multiple mailboxes and broke several sections of sidewalk. Deputies estimated the damage at over $10,000.

“This career criminal decided to go on a joy ride with a large piece of construction equipment”, Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Wealand would have caused more damage if he was not stopped and apprehended by deputies. Another win for ‘see something, say something, so a special thank you to the citizens who called us and helped prevent this dirtbag from continuing his dangerous path of destruction.”

Wealand was arrested for grand theft, theft from a construction site, felony criminal mischief and trespassing on a construction site. Deputies said Wealand has an extensive criminal history in Pennsylvania as well as in the Sunshine State. This was his first arrest in Flagler County.