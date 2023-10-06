JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after leading deputies on a high-speed chase while fleeing a stabbing, according to authorities.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Jupiter police contacted them Wednesday afternoon after Nicholas Parchesco allegedly stabbed a doctor in their jurisdiction.

The police department told the sheriff’s office, Parchesco was last seen fleeing north on I-95.

Deputies waited for Parchesco to arrive at the south county line. Aerial video from the sheriff’s office showed Parchesco speeding at over 120 mph.

As deputies pursued, the suspect crossed over a watery median and tried fleeing in the other direction. However, the deputies managed to stop Parchesco after ramming his car with their vehicles.

Parchesco was taken into custody after lying on the highway. He was charged with several crimes including attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.