PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Palm Bay Tuesday after police said he allegedly drove 100 mph to get his girlfriend to a job interview.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Jevon Jackson, 22, was driving 100 mph in a 40-mph zone in the area of Degroodt Road and Gates Street, as stated in an affidavit.

Police said when they pulled Jackson over, he told the officers at the scene that he was driving fast to take his girlfriend to a job interview at Taco Bell.

Officers also said he had three children in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Jackson’s inmate record at the Brevard County Jail states that he was charged with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, one count of reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license habitual offender.