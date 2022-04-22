CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Cape Coral man was arrested Thursday after he was caught in a child’s bed, according to police.

The Cape Coral Police Department said officers were called after Christian Matthew Kimbrough, 18, was caught hiding under the child’s bedsheets.

According to police, Kimbrough rode his bicycle to the child’s house to see the child.

He then climbed through the child’s window while they were sleeping and battered the child, police.

Cape Coral police said Kimbrough knew that the child was underage. The man first contacted the child through Snapchat around a month before the incident, officers said.

Kimbrough was charged with lewd or lascivious battery (victim 12-16 years old) and booked into the Lee County Jail.