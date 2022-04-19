Ramiro Alanis watched the film 292 times from December to March, setting a Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.

A Florida man set a Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended of the same film after he saw the latest “Spider-Man” installment in theaters a whopping 292 times — sans bathroom breaks.

Ramiro Alanis sat through “Spider-Man: No Way Home” about five times a day between the film’s release in December until March. To reach the record, Alanis watched the film without interruptions — meaning that while the movie was playing, he couldn’t do things like use his phone, take naps or use the restroom.

He had previously set the record watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times, overtaking Joanne Connor, of Australia, who previously held the record for watched “Bohemian Rhapsody” 108 times in 2019.

In a statement, Alanis said the record had a special meaning to him.

