Florida man sings to relax anxious gators during pandemic

(WFLA) – A man who makes his living performing with alligators in Orlando is finding himself trying to calm the animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Womer, a St. Petersburg native known as the “Gator Crusader,” says the lack of visitors to his gators is making them “anxious.”

Womer has been singing and reading to his gators to calm them down.

“They don’t know exactly what’s happening, but they do register something is going on,” Womer explained.

“In order for an alligator to eat out in the wild, they have to be very observant. They are smarter than most people think.”

To make people smile during the pandemic and show off the impressive animals, Womer posted a video montage of himself singing some of his favorite tunes to gators, both big and small.

