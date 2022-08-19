MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of shooting a student and robbing $1 from him was arrested at a hotel in Miami Springs on Thursday.

A tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department said Ranier Figueroa, 25, was identified as a suspect in the July 21 shooting. According to a NBC Miami report, the victim and his friend were sitting in front of a building in Miami Beach when Figueroa approached them and asked for a dollar.



Ranier Figueroa, 25, arrested in Miami Springs (via Miami Beach Police Department)

Figueroa then allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim and his friend give him everything they had. Police said he shot the victim and stole his dollar, plus the friend’s wallet, before running away.

Figueroa was taken to jail and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. He remains in jail without bond.

The 25-year-old victim, who NBC Miami said is a student from Argentina, is still in the hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.